Windsor artist hopes to boost morale with health-care worker mural

A Windsor artist has painted a large mural paying tribute to frontline health-care workers.

David Derkatz, also known artistically as Derkz, painted the mural as a way to thank the thousands of doctors, nurses and health-care providers who have played one of the most vital roles during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"This mural has been in the works since COVID hit," Derkatz told CBC News. "I wanted to do something for the community and public art was the only way I knew how."

Those walking along Walker Road, near the intersection with Tecumseh Road East, can catch the mural right on the wall of Penalty Box. It's also just a short walk away from the Windsor Regional Hospital's Metropolitan campus.

David Derkatz, known as Derkz, stands with the finished mural on the wall of Penalty Box, just a few blocks away from Windsor Regional Hospital. (Submitted by David Derkatz)

For more insight on what inspired the piece, Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre spoke to Derkatz.