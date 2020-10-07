Skip to Main Content
Windsor artist hopes to boost morale with health-care worker mural
David Derkatz, also known artistically as Derkz, painted the mural as a way to thank the thousands of doctors and nurses who have played one of the most vital roles during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

The mural is just a few blocks away from Windsor Regional Hospital's Met campus

David Derkatz hopes to paint more murals honouring different essential workers who have played big roles during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Submitted by David Derkatz )

A Windsor artist has painted a large mural paying tribute to frontline health-care workers. 

"This mural has been in the works since COVID hit," Derkatz told CBC News. "I wanted to do something for the community and public art was the only way I knew how."

Those walking along Walker Road, near the intersection with Tecumseh Road East, can catch the mural right on the wall of Penalty Box. It's also just a short walk away from the Windsor Regional Hospital's Metropolitan campus.

David Derkatz, known as Derkz, stands with the finished mural on the wall of Penalty Box, just a few blocks away from Windsor Regional Hospital. (Submitted by David Derkatz)

For more insight on what inspired the piece, Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre spoke to Derkatz. 

Afternoon Drive5:35Windsor artist pays tribute to healthcare workers with new mural
You may have seen the large mural featuring depictions of two healthcare workers near the Windsor Regional Hospital? The mural's creator, David Derkatz (aka Derkz) explains what the piece means to him. 5:35
