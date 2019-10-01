Health care on the move with new mobile clinic

A new mobile healthcare clinic will soon be on the move in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor Essex Community Health Centre (WECHC) is introducing a 38-foot bus to the region, running two days a week.

The clinic will offer primary care, targeting Windsor's downtown and greenhouse workers in Leamington.

"Sometimes some of the people we see wait so long to access care that by the time they show up in an emergency room they're very sick, said WECHC executive director Rita Taillefer. "We're trying to reach them and prevent them [from] getting that sick."

Taillefer said most of the time patients would need minimal care to start off with.

Traveling to the county greenhouse areas has been identified as a big need, according to the WECHC.

"A lot of the greenhouse workers don't like to access care at a family physician or the emergency room because they don't like to take time away from work," said Taillefer. "It takes them quite a while to get out to the hospital or a doctor's office."

The bus launched Oct. 24 and will include an exam room, a room to meet with a social worker and will be wheelchair accessible.

The program is expected to cost about $100,000 a year. As more areas of need are identified, the bus will expand operations to four days a week.