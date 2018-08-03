Sexual enhancement, workout supplements seized from Windsor store by Health Canada

Health Canada has seized 19 unauthorized products from a Windsor health food store retailer, Edge Nutrition, which were labelled to contain substances such as prescription drugs.

Those 19 products were either workout or sexual enhancement supplements, labelled to contain rauwolfia, yohimbine or a natural extract known to have L-Dopa. All three substances are types of prescription drugs.

"Those [supplements] have not been approved by Health Canada, which means they've not been assessed for safety, effectiveness or quality," said Marys Durette, spokesperson for Health Canada.

The ingredient Rauwolfia is a drug for high blood pressure, the use of Yohimbine can result in "serious adverse reactions, particularly in people with high blood pressure or heart, kidney and liver disease," and L-Dopa may have side effects like irregular heartbeat, according to Health Canada's website.

Edge Nutrition has been in business for about 20 years, says Chaaban, they used to run a second location in Windsor as well as one across the border. (Google Maps)

Spokesperson for Edge Nutrition, Bill Chaaban, said the products were sourced from a Canadian distributor and they weren't aware the supplements weren't authorized for sale.

He said they are cooperating fully with the health authority.

"That's ongoing right now. Of course we're going to help them and of course we're going to stop the sale of the products if they don't comply," said Chaaban.

Check for authorization

Health Canada says on its website that sale of unauthorized health products in Canada is illegal.

The danger with consuming unauthorized health products, said Durette, is there may be serious side effects or lead to dangerous interactions with other medication the consumer may be using.

"We take appropriate action to prevent further distribution, by that distributor or by the manufacturer, and we issue alerts to inform Canadians," Durette said. "We also work with Canada border services agency to prevent further importation of unauthorized products."

Products need to have an eight-digit Drug Identification Number (DIN), a Natural Product Number (NPN) or a Homeopathic Drug Number (DIN-HM).​

Chaaban says they weren't aware the products they sourced from a Canadian distributor weren't authorized for sale in Canada. (Health Canada/www.healthycanadians.gc.ca)

Border city pressures

Chaaban said they've been in business for about 20 years and have operated across the border as well.

"They're actually products that consumers demand and we order," said Chaaban.

With Windsor being a border city, he said a lot of people will actually go across and come back with health products for personal use, even if they may not be authorized for sale in Canada.

"Every country has their list of ingredients they don't want to see," he said, adding that these products are readily available for purchase online.

"Some of these natural products end up becoming prescription drugs and that's Health Canada's job, they let you know."