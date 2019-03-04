Health Canada grants Aphria permission to expand production

Health Canada has granted Aphria Inc. permission to expand production. Aphria already has the expanded space available, at its 'Aphria One' location.

According to interim CEO Irwin Simon, the expansion will increase production capacity by more than three times its current capacity.

"We are ready to hit the ground running," said Simon. "Growing operations in the expanded facilities are expected to commence without delay."

Seedlings are planted into what looks like a cork. (Lisa Xing/CBC)

Simon said nearly 22,000 plants will be established by the end of the week. An additional 12,000 plants will be added each week, until full crop rotation is reached.

The expansion will also add technology to the existing hand-cultivation of cannabis. Transplanting cuttings, de-budding, drying and curing and waste disposal will now be automated.

The two added areas will produce 80,000 kilograms, bringing production capacity at Aphria to 110,000 kilograms in total.