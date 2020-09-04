'He was defenseless': video captures violent youth assault of Windsor boy

A video showing three youths in Windsor violently assaulting a boy — who was sitting by himself on a park bench before he was hurt — has circulated around social media, leaving community members upset and disturbed.

Windsor police service saw the video, and after investigating, found out the assault happened not just once, but twice. They've since arrested three people.

Joanna Conrad, executive director of Essex County Youth Diversion program, said she was reluctant to watch the video because of pain in it.

"My heart breaks for the victim," she said, describing the way the alleged perpetrators kept hurting the boy while he was on the ground.

"He was defenseless. It wasn't as though he was fighting back."

The video, which was seen by CBC News, shows a boy sitting by himself on a bench in the 1700 block of Totten Avenue.

It pans to show three others. When they get closer, the boy on the bench cowers to the ground.

Violence erupts when one of the assailants kicks the boy in the head. Then, when he is on his back, another punches him over and over. Soon all three are hitting him, and the boy cries, "help me."

Windsor police discovered who the victim was, checked on his well-being, and said no physical injuries were reported.

Police arrested and charged three youths with assault on September 3 after investigating this video, along with another instance that was recorded and shared on social media involving the same victim and two of the same assailants.

In one instance, police say, one of the youths had a weapon on him, which he showed to people who tried to intervene. That person faces an additional charge of carrying a weapon while committing an assault.

The video shows one of the youths kicking the boy in the head. (CBC News)

Conrad — who leads the youth diversion program that works with kids who have committed offences — called the alleged assaults scary and concerning. And though youth violence isn't new, she said, the video was shocking all the same.

She said the community has come together since to support the boy who "needs to be given a lot of concern and care."

But the fact that the incident was recorded means the pain can keep on going.

"The concern with it being circulated, especially on social media, is that there's potential for re-victimization when it comes to the youth himself who was attacked," she said.

She added that for the young offenders, who are protected under the youth criminal justice act and can't be named, the video now "becomes their digital footprint." And while Conrad said she isn't excusing their behaviour, she wonders what it would be like to have that video follow them forever.



She added that it's right they go through the criminal justice system — while diversion goes on a case-by-case basis, it isn't appropriate for violent offenders — and understand that they did something truly wrong and that there are consequences.

'Need to hold one another accountable'

Conrad said she hopes parents talk to their kids about this moment. While they don't necessarily need to watch the video, she said it's important to teach the new generation about having empathy for others, especially those with differences.

"It doesn't mean that we need to be rude to them or treat them differently, maybe they just need some help," she said.

This also means avoiding the trap of the 'bystander effect' and taking responsibility. While Conrad doesn't want anyone risking their safety, she said it's important for people to talk to the victim and ensure that help is on the way.

Joanna Conrad, executive director of Essex County Youth Diversion, says the video being shared on social media has the potential to re-victimize the boy who was hurt. (Jacob Barker)

When the youth were assaulting the boy, people gathered around, and some told them to stop, saying things like, "leave him, that's enough."

"As a community, we also need to hold one another accountable," she said. "Just speak up and to be worried less about the consequences of that...be more concerned about the future generation that we're trying to raise here."

Police say they are still investigating and encouraging any witnesses to contact them at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers.