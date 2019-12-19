Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare brings security staff in-house
Security personnel are trained in control and defence tactics
More than 30 people have joined the Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) team of staff members — but they aren't medical professionals.
Instead they're members of a new in-house security team, created to enhance safety practices at the healthcare facility.
A 2,500 square foot facility has undergone a $600,000 renovation to house security workstations, a command centre, training space, meeting room and a personal alarms system. The yearly operations will cost about $400,000.
Bill Marra, HDGH's vice president of external affairs, said it was an exciting day for the community.
"This investment, this initiative means we're protecting not only the patients and our employees, but it's protecting the community," said Marra.
According to Marra, one of the fundamental differences is to "stop the bleeding" of turnover in security. Their previous contract arrangement meant security employees serving the west end campus were always changing.
"The continuity of presence is critical," said Marra. "They become part of the care team. They know their clinical colleagues, they know the patients."
Security supervisor Dana Byrne said the personnel are involved with everything on the campus.
"It's important that we have a collaborative role," said Byrne. "We're able to get to know people."
There were 1,700 calls for security assistance at the west end HDGH campus.
"There are no two days alike here," said Byrne, adding that the training will be done in conjunction with clinical staff to make sure everyone is on the same page.
"We were able to create a very detailed curriculum which speaks to our campus," said Marra.
Security personnel are trained in control and defence tactics, non-violent crisis intervention, effective communications, Criminal Code applications, first aid and emergency management.
The crisis and wellness centre on Ouellette Avenue is also included in the new in-house security plan.
