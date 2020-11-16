Hôtel-Dieu Grace temporarily suspends visitors as COVID cases rise in region

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) is temporarily suspending visitors to the hospital in response to rising COVID-19 cases in the region and province.

The suspension will come into effect Tuesday.

"As part of their response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare has continuously monitored the number of COVID-19 in the community. Their commitment to the safety and security of the Windsor-Essex community, their patients, and staff at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare is their top priority and this will not waiver," said HDGH in a news release.

"Since the onset of COVID-19, this West End hospital has taken a progressive planning approach to managing this pandemic rather than being reactive and unprepared."

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, while Ontario reported 1,487 cases across the province. Windsor-Essex officially moved into the province's "yellow" or "protect" category Monday as both the regional health unit and the province introduced new restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.

Designated Care Partners (DCPs) will still be allowed access to the hospital. HDGH says this is because they have training on enhanced COVID-19 precautions and are part of patients' care plans.

Palliative care patients are allowed three visitors at any given time. Visitors are required to wear a mask and visor, and must stay in the room.

HDGH said that it will continue to monitor the number of COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex and Ontario, and will make adjustments to visitation policy based on that.

In an email to CBC News, a spokesperson for Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) said that it is not considering changes to visitation at this time.