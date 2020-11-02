The Lasalle Police Service is investigating a weekend break-and-enter that it says may be hate-motivated.

On Sunday, a family living in a neighbourhood off of Todd Lane returned home after a trip away to find "extensive damage," LaSalle police said in a news release Monday. The family found racist symbols and messages spray painted on the walls and furniture. Police said the family also reported several items had been stolen.

The Lasalle Police Service said it encourages anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519 969-5210 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 519 258-8477.

