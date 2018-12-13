Hate crimes increase in Sarnia, second highest rate in country

Hate crime is on the rise across Canada — and Sarnia is near the top of the list.

Recent numbers from Statistics Canada show a 47 per cent increase in police-reported hate crime across the country, mainly in the form of property crimes like hate-related graffiti and vandalism.

Among mid-sized or larger municipalities — a population larger than 50,000 — Sarnia ranked second highest in the country, with a rate of 16.1 hate crimes per 100,000 residents. That's at least double other cities in southwestern Ontario, where Windsor had a rate of 8.0, London 5.7 and Chatham-Kent 1.9.

Only Thunder Bay had a higher hate crime rate, at 18.1 per 100,000 residents.

"I was not expecting Sarnia to be number two on the list ... that's definitely troubling in itself, being born and raised in Sarnia," said Aruba Mahmud, a social planner with the County of Lambton, and part of the Local Immigration Partnership.

"But as a Muslim woman of colour, I also have to say I'm not shocked."

Mahmud doesn't think there is actual increase in the number of people with racist or hateful attitudes, but rather a normalization of hate in public discourse that allows them to act out.

When asked what can be done to reduce hate crimes in Sarnia, Mahmud said misinformation, especially the kind spread on social media, needs to be challenged.

She added if people step in to stop people espousing hateful rhetoric, they should treat that person with dignity.

"This might sound contradictory, but you also have to give people who have those attitudes a safe space to kind of state [what is motivating them]," Mahmud said.

"If automatically you just say, 'oh, you're a racist,' it makes them more angry, and then they are actually more likely to associate with people who feel the same way."