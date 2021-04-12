Windsor police investigating reports of multiple hate crimes

Windsor police are investigating reports of hate crimes that occurred earlier this month, after paper signs that resembled a Canadian flag altered to have a swastika symbol were found at multiple locations in the city.

The incidents were all reported to police and occurred between April 6 and 8.

On April 8, police responded to reports that the signs were found near the property of Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and on the grass roadside of Riverside Drive in front of CBC Windsor. That sign had been discovered on April 6.

There was an additional incident of a sign being found near Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, reported on April 7.

A sign was also found in a shopping complex on April 6, located by a FreshCo on Tecumseh Rd and McDougall St.

The morality unit is currently tasked with the investigation.

Police are asking anyone in the above areas with surveillance cameras to check their footage for any suspicious persons or activity and contact police with any information.