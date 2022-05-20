What was in the mysterious secret safe from the former Harrow antique store?

A locksmith was able to open an antique safe owned by the great-uncle of former Prime Minister Paul Martin. It was found in the walls of a former antique store in Harrow, Ont.

The case of the locked safe has now come to a close. Unfortunately it wasn't as exciting as some had hoped.

When the former Harrow antiquate store was demolished, the safe was found behind the walls. It bared the name of T.B. Adams, the great-uncle of former Prime Minister Paul Martin

While the large outer of the safe was unlocked when it was found, there was a smaller locked compartment inside.

On Friday morning, a locksmith opened the compartment. And inside?

Nothing.

"It's disappointing that there's nothing in there," said Jeffery Gagnon of Gagnon Demolition, who found the safe while the former antique store was being torn down.

"But I see this safe with all kinds of memories, with history that comes from a generation past," he said. "I don't see that this safe doesn't have value."

The 1,580-kg safe was built by the J & J Taylor company in Toronto. The company was founded in 1855, and went out of business in 1925.

"Although there's no money, and although there's no documents that we can provide, it's still a great piece of history," he said.

WATCH | See safe and vault technician Todd Sundell get inside the antique safe:

What it takes to open an antique safe Duration 1:12 An antique safe was found in Harrow, Ont. and safe and vault technician Todd Sundell had the right tools to see what was inside.

The safe bears the name T.B. Adams, who, according to a document released by the Town of Essex in 2017, owned a general store in the now-demolished building, before it was taken over by the Harrow antique store.

Now, the property has been purchased by Rena Rabheru and Sebastian Schmoranz, who plan to construct a new building there that will house Rabheru's dental office and Schmoranz's law practice.

As for the safe, Schmoranz said there has been some interest in the safe expressed by members of the Martin family.

"We're obviously happy to work with family members who might have some close, nostalgic connection to it," he said. "If not, I think our goal is that it's going to come back and be displayed either in my law office or [Rabheru's] dental office, once they're ready to go."

"It's obviously a beautiful piece of engineering, and it has a lot of heritage and history and connection to the building that it used to stand in in Harrow," said Schmoranz.

Rabheru said construction on the new building will likely take eight to 10 months.

L-R Jeffery and Katarine Gagnon, Todd Sunderland, Rena Rabheru and Sebastian Schmoranz with the unlocked safe. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"I'd be happy if we get there within the next year," she said.

A final decision about the safe's future will likely be made in the next couple of months, Gagnon said.

Sr. Lise Joli, who's part of the Martin family, also expressed disappointment that the safe turned out to be empty.

"I was hoping for something really valuable, like jewels or something," she said. "That would have been nice for the people who found it."