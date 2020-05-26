Harrow Fair cancelled for first time anyone can remember, since start in 1854

The first Harrow Fair was held 166 years ago in 1854 and this year might be the first time it's ever been cancelled, as far as anyone can remember.

Canada wasn't even a country yet when the first fair was held, and nothing stopped it — including the Spanish Flu epidemic of 1918 or either the First and Second World Wars.

But this year's fair has been cancelled because of COVID-19.

"We feel this is a serious epidemic and to have the judges and the public attend this fair — because we usually have 70 or 80-thousand people there — we just couldn't control the crowds," said board member Brenda Anger. "Plexiglass and a mask wouldn't control the crowd at all."

Brenda Anger, right, has been a board member for the Harrow Fair for 45 years and her granddaughter Emma Denotter has now joined her. This year, the fair has been cancelled for the first time in 166 years due to COVID-19. (Submitted by Emma Denotter)

Anger has been on that board of directors for 45 years, and her granddaughter Emma Denotter, who grew up going to the festival, has also now joined the board.

Though both women know this is the best decision for the community, it didn't come as an easy one.

"Very difficult," said Anger. "We've been asked for a few months if it would be cancelled and we waited to the latest possible date. We decided last weekend."

"It's a sad decision, it was obviously something that needed to be done," said Denotter. "I was involved in the Harrow Fair as soon as I was born."

In this photo, handlers line up their cattle to be judged at the Harrow Fair. The first fair was held in 1854, and as far as anyone can remember, has never been cancelled before this year. (Submitted by Emma Denotter)

Denotter grew up exhibiting her animals, and said she'll miss that the most this year.

"It is a family event, it is a tight group that we are, it's definitely great to see little kids showing their animals, or pulling their parents to see their exhibits," she said.

LISTEN | Hear more from Anger and Denotter about the fair and cancellation:

It took a worldwide pandemic to put the Harrow Fair on hold this year. A Labour Day weekend tradition that's been around since 1854 will take a year off.The decision means one family, in particular, will have a lot of time on its hands over the next few months. Tony speaks with Brenda Anger and her granddaughter Emma Denotter. 7:53

Denotter said it's a chance for the local community to highlight agriculture but also it's a gathering for friends and family from all over.

"I really enjoy the fair. Just seeing the generations grow up too and then coming on the board," said Anger. "We're really going to miss the fair. We have always looked forward to it but we're doing our part."

Tradition is a big part of the Harrow Fair, and many locals will miss out on their favourite activities this year. (Submitted by Emma Denotter)

The 18 directors on the main board are all "like one family," said Anger, who is looking forward to planning for next year's event along with her granddaughter.

"We're all going to feel very lost on Labour Day weekend but it was something we felt we needed to do," she said.