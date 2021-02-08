Power restored after outage affects thousands of homes in Harrow

Thousands of households in Essex County were left without power on Monday morning due to an outage that has since been resolved.

According to Hydro One's outage map, as of 8 a.m. on Monday 3,435 customers in Harrow were affected.

Power was restored at about 9:20 a.m. after crews were sent out to respond, according to a notice to customers.

The outage was due to malfunctioning equipment.

E.L.K. Energy Inc., which provides electricity to Essex, Lakeshore and Kingsville, said in a tweet that a portion of its service area in Harrow was also affected by the outage, due to a loss of supply from its supplier.