Harness racing season galloping through Leamington, Sarnia, Dresden despite pandemic

Even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, harness racing is returning to tracks in Leamington, Dresden and Sarnia, Ont.

Many businesses, services and activities are allowed to resume in Ontario, under phase one of the province's reopening plan. It's a list that includes horse racing — and riders in this corner of Ontario aren't wasting any time.

On the first weekend of June, races will begin in Sarnia and Dresden, with competitions moving to Leamington in August. All of the action is expected to take place without any fans in attendance.

Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain, who serves as an executive member for the town's horse racing association, said the possibility of not being able to move forward with races was nerve wracking.

"There was certainly a lot of fears that we may not be racing whatsoever — and certainly, fears that a large number of stables were just going to have to close their doors and go out of business," said Bain.

Drivers compete in a horse racing event at Dresden Raceway in 2019. (Tony Doucette/CBC)

Physical distancing measures won't just have an effect on the fans, however. According to Bain, each handler may have a tough time dealing with their restless horse — because they'll have to do so on their own.

Normally, a horse that "acts up a lot," as Bain puts it, might require two people to be harnessed and brought out to the track.

"We'll have to follow all the rules that's been set concerning COVID-19 ... It's certainly going to be a lot different," said Bain, adding the horses will have to be kept at a distance from each other as well.

One race, for example, might only see three horses allowed on the track at one time, as opposed to the traditional 10. There's no evidence to suggest that horses can spread the coronavirus to people, but the goal is to keep each jockey separated from one another.

"On a general night, you would have anywhere close to 100 horses in there ... and 300 people in and out of that paddock in a night, so it's going to be a huge change."

The 2020 Prospect Series in Leamington, Sarnia and Dresden has announced its full schedule. Dates are listed below: