Equipment damaged, glass smashed at Harmony in Action accessible playground

Damage at Harmony in Action's accessible playground has frustrated executive director Elizabeth Esposito.

It's been an ongoing problem for the last month and a half, said Esposito — and she thinks it's young teenagers who are causing the problem.

"It's kids, it's young teenagers. We've even caught them during the day," said Esposito.

"They came with tools and unscrewed some of the bars that were cemented into the ground for our wheelchairs to do exercise programs. One piece they broke right in half."

Esposito said Harmony in Action has added more lighting in the park, and have spent about $4,000 in security camera equipment over the last month to help stop the vandalism.

But then Thursday morning, the Harmony in Action staff found more damage.

"Today we got here, they had brought big rocks and taken our patio stones and tried to smash to locks off of our picnic tables. They bent all the pieces of our gazebo roof down," said Esposito.

The five picnic tables were locked together because they had already been moved around and used inappropriately before March Break.

"We have one whole area of park benches that family have bought in memory of loved ones. They took them and stacked them on top [of a picnic table] and were sitting on top of our garage roof," said Esposito.

Glass paneling on the roof of the gazebo has also been smashed. Esposito doesn't know if they'll be able to replace it.

Playworld, the company responsible for installing the park's equipment two years ago, is replacing the damaged pieces as a donation.

Harmony in Action filed an official police report Thursday morning, but hadn't for any of the other damage.

"We called the police when this happened a few weeks ago and they said well if you can't identify anybody, there is isn't anything we can do," said Esposito. She's also hoping to get her hands on the recorded footage from the security cameras and identify the people responsible.

Windsor police confirmed a police report had been filed about the vandalism, but couldn't comment further on a potential investigation.

The park was cleaned up by Thursday afternoon. (Bob Becken/CBC)

"You're able-bodied. You can go anywhere you want," said Esposito about the people causing the damage. "This is a facility with individuals with disabilities who can't use a normal teeter-totter."

Harmony in Action could close off public access to the park, but Esposito said they don't want to do that.

"We want to leave it accessible to the community, to those families in the community that have children with disabilities that can't go to other parks in the community."