Non-profit which helps kids access music lessons selling off instruments to keep program afloat

A non-profit organization that offers free music lessons to children who would otherwise struggle to afford them is having to sell off its instruments in order to stay afloat.

Harmony For Youth in Sarnia doesn't ask that its students pay a monetary fee for lessons. Instead, the hope is that they "pay it forward." That means for every hour of lessons that a child receives, they are expected to volunteer in the community for the same amount of time.

"All of our lessons are group lessons — and with COVID, we've had to stop having our groups in. So it's made life very difficult for so many," said Harmony for Youth president Paul Kearney.

By the end of the month, the organization will have to find a new home base. The Bayside Centre mall — which provided Harmony For Youth with its own space — will soon be undergoing major renovations.

"We knew it's been coming. We've been looking [for a new location] for a year. But since March, it's been extremely difficult to do anything that way," said Kearney, adding the organization is in need of a "warm space" to safely maintain the condition of its instruments in storage.

"If we were to store them, for example, over a winter in a U-Haul-type building where there's no heat, those instruments would be ruined. So that's why we're really desperately looking for heated storage as well.

Harmony For Youth is hosting an "inventory reduction" sale Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bayside Centre in Sarnia. Among the items for sale will be cabinets, desks, speakers, sound boards, drums, flutes, clarinets, guitars and keyboards.

