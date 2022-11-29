Police seek 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Hanna Street shooting homicide

Windsor police say a 26-year-old Windsor man is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in relation to a fatal shooting that happened Monday.

The shooting took place in the 800 block of Hanna Street East near Marentette Avenue, and the 26-year-old male victim was transported to hospital on Monday just before 6 p.m., police tweeted. Shortly after, police tweeted the victim died from his wounds.

The victim's name has not been released.

On Tuesday, police tweeted they have identified a suspect who is "considered armed and dangerous and shouldn't be approached directly."

Police say they believe this was a targeted incident.

Staff Sgt. Joe Faddoul told reporters Tuesday that anyone who sees the suspect should call 911 right away.

"A firearm was used in this homicide, and it has not been recovered," said Faddoul.

Faddoul says the suspect was not previously known to police.

Earlier Tuesday, police tweeted photos of a brown Honda Civic believed to be connected in the case.

"A suspect vehicle was captured on surveillance. As of this morning, the vehicle has been located and is no longer outstanding," said Faddoul.

Police said in a tweet they responded to a vehicle fire near Bloomfield Road and Watkins Street at 7:20 a.m. They said they believed that vehicle was related to the homicide.

Police are asking businesses and residents in the area to check any cameras for surveillance information.