A Harrow, Ont., couple is opening their house to Ukrainians — and they're trying to find homes for others

A little green house in Harrow, Ont., along the coast of Lake Erie is home to a retired couple. They've been empty nesters for quite some time.

Now, they plan to put their extra bedrooms to good use by helping Ukrainian families find refuge in their home. The first family is coming by the end of this month.

"What little I can contribute, I will contribute, even if to improve the situation a tiny, tiny bit." said Elisabeth Hangartner-Everts.

She and her husband, Thomas Hangartner, posted an ad online offering refugees a room to stay. Soon enough, they were met with a flood of requests and not enough space to help everyone.

WATCH | This is where the Hangartners are hoping to house Ukrainian families

A virtual tour of the temporary living accommodations for Ukrainian refugees at the Hangartners' home Duration 1:27 The Hangartners will be welcoming a Ukrainian refugee family to their home for the first time by the end of June.

They were determined not to leave a single family behind.

"Well, I imagine myself in this situation and you know how much hope you connect with this [a second chance in Canada]... I feel I couldn't do just, you know, say 'I have no space'."

Currently, the Hangartners are trying to find temporary homes for 14 families. But they said more assistance is needed to set up the families for success.

They've turned to the community for help finding affordable food and reliable transportation. For the short term, The Hangartners will be sharing their personal car with any families that may need to get around Essex, where there are very few options for public transportation.

"I talked to a representative of a Ukrainian aid group within the Ukrainian Catholic church and they said transportation is not a problem. They have taxi services... Maybe we can also find a car at a reasonable price so that, once they [the refugees] have the permit, they could drive," said Hangartner-Everts.

The Hangartners are hoping to welcome their first Ukrainian family sometime around the end of June. (Aastha Shetty/CBC Windsor)

Thomas Hangartner said they've also been trying to get to know the families as much as possible to help them find suitable jobs once they land in the region.

"We think this one family coming has certain skills," he said, referring to a family they're looking forward to welcoming at the end of June with professional accounting and computer skills.

"But then another family may come with different skills so we need to wait until we actually have them here and then we can know what type of jobs we can actually connect them with."

They're urging the community to do more to help. Hangartner-Everts said speaking to families from Ukraine has been an eye-opening experience for her.

"I would like people to become aware how desperate the situation is. In no time, we were flooded with requests by young couples... people who overall have a very high education... These are people who are willing to come and start anew, at least until the situation clears up in Ukraine."

The Hangartners are hoping to connect with local families with space for refugees.

They are also hoping to hear from any local organizations that can help with food, transportation or jobs.