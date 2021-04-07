Hiram Walker hand sanitizer recalled by Health Canada over 'unacceptable ingredient,' possible health risks

Hand sanitizer produced by Hiram Walker & Sons Limited has been recalled by Health Canada as it was found to have an unauthorized ingredient that can cause skin irritation.

The Windsor-based company said it would start producing and distributing hand sanitizer in March of last year. Now, it's been added to a growing list of sanitizers that have been recalled across Canada as it contains ethyl acetate, Health Canada said in a news release Wednesday.

Ethyl acetate may be used in glue or nail polish removers and, according to Health Canada's website, frequent use of a product with the chemical in it may cause dry, irritated or cracking skin.

At the time Corby Spirit and Wine, the company which manages the Hiram Walker distillery, said the sanitizer would be donated "where needed" in Windsor and was offered to the TTC, Toronto's transit service.

More to come.