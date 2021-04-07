Hiram Walker hand sanitizer recalled by Health Canada over 'unacceptable ingredient,' possible health risks
The company started producing sanitizer March 2020
Hand sanitizer produced by Hiram Walker & Sons Limited has been recalled by Health Canada as it was found to have an unauthorized ingredient that can cause skin irritation.
The Windsor-based company said it would start producing and distributing hand sanitizer in March of last year. Now, it's been added to a growing list of sanitizers that have been recalled across Canada as it contains ethyl acetate, Health Canada said in a news release Wednesday.
Ethyl acetate may be used in glue or nail polish removers and, according to Health Canada's website, frequent use of a product with the chemical in it may cause dry, irritated or cracking skin.
At the time Corby Spirit and Wine, the company which manages the Hiram Walker distillery, said the sanitizer would be donated "where needed" in Windsor and was offered to the TTC, Toronto's transit service.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?