Hamilton Bulldogs claim OHL victory with 6 goals against Windsor Spitfires

The Hamilton Bulldogs claimed a 6-1 victory over the Windsor Spitfires in Game 7 of the OHL playoffs Wednesday at the FirstOntario Centre.

Playing their first Game 7 in five years, the Bulldogs turned in one of their best efforts of this year's Ontario Hockey League playoffs as they outplayed and outscored the Spitfires to win the J. Ross Robertson Cup and a coveted ticket to the 2022 Memorial Cup.

Avery Hayes paced Hamilton with goals, while Mason McTavish, with two, and Jan Mysak also scored for the Bulldogs.

Alex Christopoulos had a third-period goal for Windsor.

The last two Hamilton goals were scored into an empty net.

Hamilton outshot Windsor 31-27, and enjoyed period leads of 1-0 and 2-0.

With Hamilton's win, all the teams are set for the 102nd Memorial Cup championship, which starts Monday in Saint John, N.B.

Angela Briden and Jayden came from Windsor, Ont., to see the Spitfires in action in the final of the OHL playoffs. (Eva Salinas/CBC)

The Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL), Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL) and host Saint John Sea Dogs are in the tourney. Hamilton will play opening night against the Sea Dogs at TD Station.

The tourney concludes on June 29. The 2021 Memorial Cup was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions. The 2023 tournament will be held in Kamloops, B.C.