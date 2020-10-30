Decorations, free ghost tours, and safe treats all part of Halloween 2020 in Windsor-Essex

Despite COVID-19 concerns, many across Windsor-Essex have done their best to keep the Halloween spirit alive this year to offer kids and adults alike something fun to do that still follows public health guidelines.

The Grondin family in South Windsor transform their modest front yard into an elaborate grave site each year — with no shortage of creativity.

"The kids need it this year," said Ben Grondin, who started his decorating along with wife Lori and daughter Izzy about one month ago.

WATCH | Here's what Windsor-Essex is doing differently for Halloween 2020:

Windsor-Essex prepping for pandemic Halloween 2:05 Public health officials in Windsor-Essex want people to modify their Halloween celebrations. They're urging people to stay home, but they're not closing the door on trick-or-treating. As the CBC's Sanjay Maru reports, people are trying new things across the region to keep COVID-19 as far away as those ghosts and goblins. 2:05

"They need something to love, something normal. Even just to drive by, we would throw the candy in your car and drive if you don't want to stop," Ben joked.

Lori said Ben even considered building a candy catapult, but has instead settled for a cardboard shoot to distribute treats to kids. The family said they will also be wearing masks and gloves to ensure safety.

Ben Grondin says he's gotten a kick out of scaring neighbours with his Halloween displays over the years. (Kaitie Fraser/CBC)

The Grondins hope they will see kids and families this year, especially for a chance to scare them. Ben has went to great lengths to surprise his neighbours who have really enjoyed his antics over the years, said Lori.

Using found and salvaged materials, the family completely covered their garage to create a scene that fictional DC Comic character Harley Quinn knows too well.

A skeletal horse pulls a buggy of zombies on the Grondin's front lawn. (Kaitie Fraser/CBC)

"She's not only worked in an insane asylum, but she's been in one before," said Izzy, dressed as the character.

"I like scaring people. I also like dressing up."

Daughter Izzy and father Ben Grondin spent days building and designing their Halloween display this year. The building behind them is their garage, now covered to look like a scary scene. (Kaitie Fraser/CBC)

Handing out candy from a distance

Like the Grondins, Lindsay Clarke of Belle River wanted a safe way for kids to approach her home to get some of the sweet stuff.

She bought wooden dowels and attached candy and snacks to them so kids can pick their treats like flowers from her front lawn.

Lindsay Clarke designed these treats for Halloween which will cover her yard. Trick-or-treaters can pick their own stick with candy attached. (Submitted by Lindsay Clarke)

"I found the idea on the internet and just was thinking of a way that I could still trick-or-treat with my son just up the street, but still enjoy the holiday and hand out candy and be part of it," said Clarke.

"It's what kids need. It's what we all need."

Safe ways to celebrate

The Town of Amherstburg is known for some it's more historic sites, and for many residents there, for it's many ghost stories.

A new guided ghost tour launched which takes people right to some of the most eerie sites all on a two kilometre walk around the town.

The stories were collected by the town's tourism department.

"They are not made up," said Jen Ibrahim, tourism co-ordinator for Amherstburg, explaining the first-hand tales were gathered from staff at many popular sites.

LISTEN | Hear some scary stories from Amherstburg:

Afternoon Drive 0:00 Halloween frights mixed with historic facts on the Olde Amherstburg Ghost Tour Ghost curators at the museum and child apparitions at the diner are all part of a new ghost tour launched in Amherstburg. The town's tourism coordinator Jen Ibrahim joins us. 0:00

The tour also includes interactive components where listeners can pose for photos with ghostly apparitions, all on their smartphone.

To take the free tour, you can download the ON-FOOT app on any compatible smartphone and choose the Olde Amherstburg Ghost Tour.