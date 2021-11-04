This Harrow rescue farm wants your leftover straw, corn from Halloween for its animals

Coco the pig needs the straw and corn from your leftover Halloween decorations to stay warm this winter.

While some local farms are asking for pumpkin donations to feed their animals, Safe Haven Farmstead and Rescue in Harrow, Ont. is asking locals to donate straw bales or corn decor.

Co-owner Hailey Renaldo said the straw will be used to keep animal shelters insulated during the winter months, specifically for Coco, who lives in a donated treehouse.

"When it comes to using straw as an insulator, we don't have to replace it constantly, which is awesome. It does get wet, so it gets kind of soppy and messy, but it's not one of those things that needs to be constantly replaced when it's put there," she said.

For now, Coco has a heat light, but as temperatures continue to drop Renaldo said she'll need a warmer home.

In previous years, Renaldo said they asked for pumpkins, but weren't always able to make the best use of them.

Hailey Renaldo, co-owner of Safe Haven Farmstead and Rescue in Harrow, Ont., said straw is a great insulator for animal shelters. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

"Unfortunately a lot of people instead of carving pumpkins, they write on them or they paint on them and we even had people who bleached their pumpkins in the past because they last longer, these are all things animals cannot ingest, it's not good for them in the slightest," she said.

Last year, she said they got nearly 300 pumpkins, but most had to be tossed out.

So far, they haven't had too many donations, but Renaldo said they're grateful for what they have collected.

"It is really important, especially to small farmers like us to get as much support as we can," Renaldo said.

Anyone interested in donating can go to the farm's Facebook page. If the donator is in the county, Renaldo said she can go pick it up.