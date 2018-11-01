Halloween night shooting suspect wanted by Windsor police

A Halloween night shooting near Jackson Park left one man in hospital for a single gunshot wound.

Police were called to the area of the 1600 block of Ouellette Avenue at around 9:45 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

They received notice 15 minutes later, that a 22-year-old victim had arrived at hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators believe a suspect had fired the gun inside an occupied, parked vehicle at the back of a building at 1666 Ouellette Avenue. The suspect then fled on foot toward Dufferin Street.

Police found the parked car at the hospital where the victim was being treated. It has been seized by officers.

The wanted suspect is described as a black man, approximately 20 to 25, with long, black hair pulled back into a bun, wearing a black jacket over a black hoodie and jeans.