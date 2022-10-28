Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Jeepers creepers: This driver goes all out for Halloween

Hanna McMahon loves Halloween. She said her home doesn't have enough room for the amount of decorations she wants out, so she put some on her vehicle.

Local woman says her decorations leave people doing double takes

CBC News ·

'I get a bunch of double takes'

2 days ago
Duration 1:46
Nav Nanwa, host of CBC Radio's Windsor Morning, goes for a ride in Hanna McMahon's Halloween-ified Jeep. She loves Halloween so much she's decorated the vehicle with vampire babies, skeletons and bats.

Halloween season is known as the time for frights.

Hanna McMahon loves the spooky season so much she's decorated her Jeep with vampire babies, skeletons and bats. She said she loves decorating her house, but there wasn't a lot of room for it, so she figured she would extend it to her wheels. It's something she's done for a few years. This year's theme is graveyard.

"I just love anything spooky. I love bats. Bats are my favourite animal," she said.

Woman holds a goose in front of a green Jeep decorated in Halloween items.
Hanna McMahon appears with her goose, Diesel. McMahon says Halloween is her favourite time of year. (Mike Evans/CBC)

The creepy Jeep takes time to put together. McMahon said she has obsessive compulsive disorder, so making everything just perfect takes extra time.

"Everyone is staring. I get a bunch of double takes. I get kids screaming, either of joy or fear," McMahon said. "It's awesome."

Lots of eyes are on her vehicle at night, many asking for photos. But there's sometimes it's her pet goose Diesel that gets the attention.

"She loves the front, she loves to stick her head out the window like a dog," she said.

She said having the skeleton at the front of her Jeep isn't distracting. McMahon puts on all the decorates with zip-ties and duct tape and said only have stickers come off while driving. She said if there is anything that is in her periphery she makes sure to use see-through material.

Next year, she's thinking just skeletons with a graveyard vibe.

