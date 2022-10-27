Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Windsor·Video

Check out some of Windsor's spookiest front yards decorated for Halloween

What Halloween decorations do you have?

What Halloween decorations do you have?

CBC News ·

Some of Windsor's spooky Halloween displays

24 hours ago
Duration 1:35
Here are some of Windsor's spookiest Halloween displays

Have you decorated your yard for Halloween? Send us photos at windsor@cbc.ca or tweet us at @CBCWindsor.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now