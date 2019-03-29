Liberal MPs Hajdu, Bains in Windsor to offer support for FCA workers
Ministers Patty Hajdu and Navdeep Bains are in Windsor to highlight 2019 federal budget measures and offer support to FCA workers.
They spoke just after 3:30 p.m. from outside the Local 444 hall.
Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour and Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development are in Windsor today.
Hajdu was scheduled to be here to attend the FIRST Robotics event, but Bains came to town specifically to offer support for FCA workers after Thursday's announcement of the company terminating the third shift.
"The first step for us is to meet with the workers, to meet with the corporation and find out what measures we could use to retain those jobs here in Windsor," said Hajdu.
"If that's not possible, to make sure people have the support they need."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.