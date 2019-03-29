Liberal MPs Hajdu, Bains in Windsor to offer support for FCA workers

Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour and Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development are in Windsor today.

Hajdu was scheduled to be here to attend the FIRST Robotics event, but Bains came to town specifically to offer support for FCA workers after Thursday's announcement of the company terminating the third shift.

"The first step for us is to meet with the workers, to meet with the corporation and find out what measures we could use to retain those jobs here in Windsor," said Hajdu.

"If that's not possible, to make sure people have the support they need."

