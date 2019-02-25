Ongoing Haiti riots have Windsorite worried for family's safety
Betty Sylvain says she lived through much of the same circumstances before she left Haiti in the 90s
Violent anti-government protests across Haiti have Windsorite Betty Sylvain watching Facebook anxiously for updates from her family.
She has brothers and sisters still living in Haiti, but they've been safe from the violence, Sylvain says.
"Not being in the heart of the violence means a great deal for us."
Current protests are calling for the resignation of President Jovenel Moïse and Prime Minister Jean-Henry Céant over alleged corruption.
What Sylvain is seeing in the news now about Haiti is similar to what she lived through in the 80s, she said, when an uprising overthrew then-president Jean-Claude Duvalier.
"All the schools are closed, all the businesses are closed, the country is in the stand still," she remembers destruction, houses going up in flames and bloodshed.
"And you don't know when you wake up tomorrow, what you're going to wake up to, and you don't know when it's going to end."
She said having lived through those difficult times, she still jumps when something falls to the ground.
And right now in Haiti, Sylvain said her family has no running water or electricity.
"The misery those people are going through, the fights and the bloodsheds, it's real," said Sylvain.
"And it's every day life for every body in Haiti. And it's a sad thing to see."
With files from Arms Bumanlag
