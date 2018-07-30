Financial loss for Harrow grower after brief hail event hits apples hard

A Harrow apple grower got more than he bargained for when he asked for rain.

Just two minutes of last Friday's hail damaged Doug Balsillie's apples by about 90 per cent — and it means he and his wife may have to dip into savings this year to get by.

Balsillie co-owns the Fruit Wagon with his wife, Leslie. They've been in the business for 34 years, but seeing hail still hits them in the stomach, he said.

"Nothing goes through your mind when you get hail," said Balsillie. Right after they did assessments, they spoke to their marketers and called the insurance company.

Environment Canada warned the public of damaging wind gusts and torrential downpours. 1:13

The hail that fell this past Friday was about the size of a pencil eraser or a green pea, but the droplets managed to cut into the skin of apples.

Sometimes when hail falls it just causes dimples on the skin, which still leaves the fruit marketable. But when it's cut, it'll be destined for processing, he said.

However, some of his other crops were more resilient to damage. His vegetables will be OK and peaches that won't be ripe for another month will likely be fine.

This apple would've been harvested around Labour Day. Balsillie said they will be asking retail customers to be more tolerant of apples that took a hit last Friday. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Right now Balsillie can't give an estimate as to the financial loss that will result from the short hail event.

However, normally he looks for the last 10 to 15 per cent of earnings to live on. If it turns out there's a net 10 per cent loss, they will have to rely on savings for that paycheque.

"So it's like working at Chryslers for the year but not taking home a paycheck that year is what it amounts to," he said.

Although their earnings may be diminished this year, Balsillie said they won't do anything different and will keep investing into his crops so they get a good harvest next year.

"It's not something we look forward to but it's part of the business we have to manage," he said.

"We don't like to see it, but we have to structure our business so we can manage our way through it, so that's what we do."