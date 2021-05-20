Soaring lumber prices hammering Windsor-Essex Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex plans to build four houses for families in need this year, but it will be a big challenge due to building costs that have gone through the roof.

Executive director and CEO Fiona Coughlin said the organization had anticipated some increase in costs and had raised about $800,000 toward this year's build.

Amid a nation-wide surge in the price of lumber, however, she anticipates the costs could double, to $1.6 million.

The organization is looking for community support, including from people in the skilled trades, to help bring those costs down.

The organization also raises funds through the Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 51 Edinborough Street in Windsor, which is selling items through curbside pickup. The organization is looking for donations of appliances in particular, Coughlin said.

"We know we're going to get these houses built no matter what," she said on CBC Radio's Windsor Morning on Thursday.

This year's homes will be built on St. Luke Road in Ford City. The four families include a single mother with five kids who lost her husband to COVID-19 last May. They had been living in a two-bedroom apartment.

"Our board, we all agreed we're going to move heaven and earth to get this family into a safe, decent, affordable house," Coughlin said.

'Lumber is the most extreme'

In a previous interview with CBC News, Kevin Lee, the CEO of the Canadian Home Builders' Association, said the pandemic is a large factor in the dramatic rise in lumber cost.

The increase is being driven by a huge demand for new construction, a housing shortage and a shortfall in lumber supply, Lee said.

"If you're looking at a typical town home, you're probably talking about a good $10,000 or more in lumber alone and then you've got other things that are going up in price from steel to concrete. Almost everything is going up some, but lumber is the most extreme," he said.