'First of its kind' housing development built in Leamington aims to provide 'attainable housing'

Habitat for Humanity launched a "first of its kind" housing project in Leamington Thursday.

The structure for a new four-plex was created by a 3D printer.

The four-plex, along with eight other homes that were prefabricated by more traditional means, are located on the property of the Bridge Youth Resource Centre. They will give the organization the ability to provide "attainable housing for singles and couples."

People will be able to move in early next year.

"This is a monumental moment for us as it marks the beginning of achieving our organization's strategic goal to provide housing," said Krista Rempel, executive director of the centre.

She said that youth will be able to transition into the housing once they have taken part in the Quiring Family Fresh Starting supportive housing facility.

"[It] also addresses the great need for housing in this region across various population groups," Rempel said.

Officials cut the ribbon on the new four-plex on Thursday (Dale Molnar/CBC)

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation provided $660,000 to fund the research that led to the construction of the homes. Habitat for Humanity hopes to use 3D printing to produce more affordable homes in the future.

"So right now, this is on par with the same amount of cost. But what we're looking for in the future is to reduce time construction costs, reduce the material inputs, reduce waste on the belt sites. So that's the goal of 3D printing," said Fiona Coughlin, Executive Director and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex.

The concrete walls were created by technology developed by Kingston-based company Nidus3D at the University of Windsor earlier this year.

Its president and founder Ian Arthur said the project was the first one the company took on and that they have also completed a multi-storey 3D building as well as a 3D printed basement as well. He said this is a first.

"This is the first 3D printed multi-unit structure in Canada and actually across North America," he said. "So it's actually a really momentous day to be part of this."