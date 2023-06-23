The recently demolished Guyitt house was beautiful for its time, but "had its day," says the chief municipal building official in Chatham-Kent, Ont.

Paul Lacina said the home was falling into itself and unsafe.

"At the end of the day, we need to protect the people of Chatham-Kent," he said.

According to Lacina, who's been with the municipality for more than 20 years, he's only dealt with a handful of homes in a similar state that he referred to as having "died a slow, natural death, so to speak."

Inside Guyitt house, which hadn't been maintained for years before it was demolished. (Ken Bell)

The often photographed, crumbling, vacant house dates back to the 1840s. It stood on the north side of Talbot Trail, east of Palmyra.

The municipality received a single complaint last year about its structural integrity, said Lacina, so a building inspector was sent out, ultimately deeming it to be unsafe under a municipal property standards bylaw.

Because of the condition of the house, they went directly to an order to demolish it.

"Unfortunately, the condition of this structure was such that, in our opinion, it was beyond repair and the only path forward was to demolish it."

Paul Lacina, Chatham-Kent's chief municipal building official, says, 'the condition of [Guyitt house] was such that, in our opinion, it was beyond repair and the only path forward was to demolish it.' (Bob Becken/CBC)

The property had no trespassing signs and a wire across the laneway, said Lacina, but he doesn't believe it stopped anyone who wanted to get close or inside.

"There was clear evidence that the property owner wasn't taking enough actions to prohibit people from going in, and it was clear from some of the inside … that kids and whoever was getting in, so that was the immediate danger."

Guyitt house property owner Peter Anderson appealed the ruling, but it was eventually upheld by Chatham-Kent's property standards appeal committee this spring.

This was the bedroom of the grandfather of Guyitt House property owner Peter Anderson. (Meg Roberts/CBC )

Anderson was given until October to have the house torn down, but applied for the demolition permit in early June — and it was carried out this week.

"I hope Chatham-Kent is happy with what they have caused to this historic site," said Anderson to the Chatham Daily News .

Anderson, in the middle, is shown with his wife, Joan, and a neighbour, Harold Haines. (Meg Roberts/CBC )

Shrewsbury resident Ken Bell started an online petition in 2022 to keep the old house from being torn down.

Bell said he'd ridden by it on his bike for many years — often stopping to take pictures — comparing it to an old Ontario cottage that's falling down.

"There's a certain beauty to seeing an old house like that," he said.

Ken Bell, who lives in the Chatham-Kent town of Shrewsbury, started an online petition in 2022 to try to save the Guyitt house from being torn down. (Submitted by Ken Bell)

"And when they fall apart, there's a special kind of beauty to that, and so I like to capture that, and a lot of other people do as well."

The petition ended up compiling nearly 4,200 signatures.

Bell said he knew Peter Anderson and other family members fairly well, and demolition was not their desired outcome.

"My understanding with talking to him was that he just wanted to see it fall naturally."

'As kids we came here on weekends to get haircuts and a bath, and we watched television,' Anderson previously told CBC News about the 1840s-era home. (Submitted by Tim Morin)

According to Bell, the only safety concern attached to the house was if someone was trespassing on the property and got hurt — something he said could happen "with anything," and was a "non-issue."

"The safety [issue] was an ad hoc thing just to support the process that the municipality already had in place, which was a process by which somebody makes a complaint … and then the bylaw is enacted just like a machine."

The Guyitt house was demolished after Chatham-Kent received a complaint last year about its structural integrity and it was deemed to be unsafe. (Nick Seman)

Lacina said since the demolition order was issued, there's been discussion with the local heritage committee about possibly designating the area as a historical site.

"I don't think it was the owner's wish to have a boarded-up farmhouse, because it would probably take away from those who want to take pictures of it."

Lacina said boarding up the house, and keeping it standing, wasn't an option for the municipality either, because of its state of disrepair.