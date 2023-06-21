What many consider to be Canada's most photographed house is finally no more

The Guyitt house in Chatham-Kent, Ont., is gone.

The once crumbling and empty house was built somewhere between 1840 and 1850. It was a popular spot for tourists and photographers looking for the perfect shot — a combination of spooky and stunning — tucked away at the end of Talbot Trail.

But the old house was failing, its doors and window frames pulled and misshapen by the falling walls.

This week, crews demolished it.

A crane is shown at the Guyitt house, which is commonly known as the most photographed home in Canada.

It was considered by many people as the most photographed house in southwestern Ontario and across Canada.

Photographer Nick Seman of Belle River has been snapping photos of the house for 10 years. From the moment he saw it, he instantly fell in love with it.

He photographed it in the sunshine with crops sprouting nearby. He photographed it at night with a tripod and a low shutter speed, catching the swirl of stars around its peak.

Seman said his favourite photo was when he drove 45 minutes to the house to get a shot of the building against the sunset. The window of time was narrow, the sky overcast. When he pulled in the driveway, he said, the sunset emerged.

"It was kind of like a haunted vibe to it, a little bit," he said of the house. "It was always in the middle of nowhere, kind of eerie. It was a mysterious old house for sure."

Seman said he knew the end was coming, and he drove by Wednesday morning to take another look.

"I drove through early this morning and it was pretty well gone," he said. "It was basically a big pile of rubble. A big hole in the ground and that was it. Zero.

"We're really running out of historic old homes to photograph."

WATCH | Crumbling farmhouse dubbed most photographed home in Canada could be torn down:

Crumbling farmhouse dubbed most photographed home in Canada could be torn down Duration 2:07 The Guyitt House in Chatham-Kent, Ont., dates back to the 1850s and has been a popular spot for tourists and photographers looking for the perfect shot. But perhaps not for much longer as it's slated for demolition. Photographer Nick Seman has been snapping photos of the house for years. (Photos via Nick Seman)

Owner Pete Anderson said in 2018 that his grandparents, Roy and Ethel Guyitt, bought the house in 1908.

The brick, which was falling off, was removed in 2008. A front porch and two barns in the back burned down.

"All those things, you wish you can bring it back, but you can't," Anderson said then.

"It can only leave memories."