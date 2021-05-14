2 charged after guns, 'homemade silencer' seized from Windsor home: police
Man and woman facing nearly 40 counts between them
A man and a woman are facing gun-related charges as a result of a recent Windsor police investigation.
According to a media release on Thursday, police obtained a warrant and searched a home on Pierre Avenue on Wednesday night.
"As a result of the search, officers located illegal firearms, ammunition, prohibited magazines and a homemade silencer," the police service said.
Two suspects were arrested without incident, police said.
A 24-year-old man is facing numerous firearms related charges including possession of a firearm while prohibited and and possession of a prohibited device. There are six separate charges and 30 counts among them.
A 27-year-old woman is facing nine counts in total with most of the charges related to firearms or ammunition.