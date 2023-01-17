Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Windsor

Two men arrested for cache of weapons including rocket launcher in east Windsor

Two men have been arrested in east Windsor after police say they seized five guns, a set of brass knuckles and a rocket launcher.

Police say the single-use rocket launcher had been fired

CBC News ·
Several guns on a table.
Police seized two shotguns, a rifle, a 9mm handgun, a pellet revolver, brass knuckles and a single-use rocket launcher in Windsor's east end. (Windsor Police Service)

Windsor police say they have arrested two people and seized a number of weapons, including a rocket launcher that appears to have been fired.

Police say its Drugs and Guns Unit found the weapons while executing a search warrant last Friday in the 1900 block of Bernard Road in east Windsor.

Officers seized two shotguns, a rifle, a 9mm handgun, a pellet revolver, brass knuckles and a single-use rocket launcher, according to police. 

Police say the rocket launcher was found fired with no ammunition. 

A gun and brass knuckles on a table.
Two men have been arrested following Windsor police seizing a cache of weapons, including a rocket launcher. (Windsor Police Service)

A 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene and a 40-year-old man was arrested on Sunday. 

Both men have been charged with: 

  • Possession of a prohibited weapon 

  • Possession of a restricted weapon with no license

  • Unsafe storage of a firearm

  • Possession of a loaded firearm

  • Possession of a firearm obtained by crime

  • Possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number

  • Possession of firearms while prohibited

  • Failure to comply with a release order 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now