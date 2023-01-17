Two men arrested for cache of weapons including rocket launcher in east Windsor

Windsor police say they have arrested two people and seized a number of weapons, including a rocket launcher that appears to have been fired.

Police say its Drugs and Guns Unit found the weapons while executing a search warrant last Friday in the 1900 block of Bernard Road in east Windsor.

Officers seized two shotguns, a rifle, a 9mm handgun, a pellet revolver, brass knuckles and a single-use rocket launcher, according to police.

Police say the rocket launcher was found fired with no ammunition.

Two men have been arrested following Windsor police seizing a cache of weapons, including a rocket launcher. (Windsor Police Service)

A 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene and a 40-year-old man was arrested on Sunday.

Both men have been charged with: