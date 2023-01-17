Two men arrested for cache of weapons including rocket launcher in east Windsor
Police say the single-use rocket launcher had been fired
Windsor police say they have arrested two people and seized a number of weapons, including a rocket launcher that appears to have been fired.
Police say its Drugs and Guns Unit found the weapons while executing a search warrant last Friday in the 1900 block of Bernard Road in east Windsor.
Officers seized two shotguns, a rifle, a 9mm handgun, a pellet revolver, brass knuckles and a single-use rocket launcher, according to police.
Police say the rocket launcher was found fired with no ammunition.
A 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene and a 40-year-old man was arrested on Sunday.
Both men have been charged with:
-
Possession of a prohibited weapon
-
Possession of a restricted weapon with no license
-
Unsafe storage of a firearm
-
Possession of a loaded firearm
-
Possession of a firearm obtained by crime
-
Possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number
-
Possession of firearms while prohibited
-
Failure to comply with a release order