Federal gun control bill ruffles local rifle owners

A.J. Somerset shows his SKS semi-automatic hunting rifle, which is one of the rifles that would be banned in Canada under the proposed Bill C-21 in its current form. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the legislation is now under review to ensure it does not go after hunting rifles.

Area hunters, anglers and sport shooters are angry over proposed additions to the federal government's gun control legislation, Bill C-21.

After the bill passed second reading, the Liberals introduced amendments to strengthen the legislation and make some long guns illegal.

A. J. Somerset is an author on gun culture and the owner of an SKS semi-automatic rifle. He says it is one of the most commonly used guns in hunting and adding it to the list of banned weapons doesn't make sense.

"We can say that banning assault weapons, whether you agree it's necessary or not, at least it's a legitimate policy goal. But the way in which this is being done is banning a lot of guns that really don't fit the definition," said Somerset.

Somerset surmises the SKS Soviet-era weapon was added to the list because of its use in recent high-profile shooting incidents.

A. J. Somerset owns one of the rifles that could be banned under the proposed legislation. He also authored a book on gun culture. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Ray Boilard, 1st vice chair of Zone J of the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters, says Bill C-21 is going after the wrong people.

"The law abiding sport shooter and hunter is not holding up corner stores or partaking in mass shootings," said Boilard. "The Liberal government with this Order in Council is not going to be taking away guns from the average criminal."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday afternoon the government's gun control legislation is being reviewed to ensure it does not target legitimate gun use.

Trudeau says they are not trying to target hunters and sport shooters.

Boilard says he will believe the government when he sees the hunting long guns taken off the list.