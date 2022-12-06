Federal gun control bill ruffles local rifle owners
Prime minister says hunters not being targeted, vows to review amendments to Bill C-21
Area hunters, anglers and sport shooters are angry over proposed additions to the federal government's gun control legislation, Bill C-21.
After the bill passed second reading, the Liberals introduced amendments to strengthen the legislation and make some long guns illegal.
A. J. Somerset is an author on gun culture and the owner of an SKS semi-automatic rifle. He says it is one of the most commonly used guns in hunting and adding it to the list of banned weapons doesn't make sense.
"We can say that banning assault weapons, whether you agree it's necessary or not, at least it's a legitimate policy goal. But the way in which this is being done is banning a lot of guns that really don't fit the definition," said Somerset.
-
Bill C-21 being reviewed to ensure it doesn't affect hunting rifles, shotguns, says Trudeau
-
Somerset surmises the SKS Soviet-era weapon was added to the list because of its use in recent high-profile shooting incidents.
Ray Boilard, 1st vice chair of Zone J of the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters, says Bill C-21 is going after the wrong people.
"The law abiding sport shooter and hunter is not holding up corner stores or partaking in mass shootings," said Boilard. "The Liberal government with this Order in Council is not going to be taking away guns from the average criminal."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday afternoon the government's gun control legislation is being reviewed to ensure it does not target legitimate gun use.
Trudeau says they are not trying to target hunters and sport shooters.
Boilard says he will believe the government when he sees the hunting long guns taken off the list.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?