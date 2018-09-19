There might be some new Guinness World Records set at this week's 2018 International Plowing Match and Rural Expo in Pain Court, Ont.

That's because of the addition of a brand new tent this year — filled with balloons, glitter and a stage — where a number of Guinness World Record attempts are taking place during the week-long event.

On Wednesday, the IPM is scheduled to attempt the world's largest Caesar cocktail, using more than one tonne of tomatoes from Highbury Canco in Leamington.

"We're going to juice these things. We've got 400 lemons we're going to juice. We've got to put about 60 litres of vodka in there," said Ellwood Shreve, Guinesss World Records chair for the IPM.

The IPM plans to use the same glass that Snoop Dogg used during a performance at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival in May earlier this year.

That's where the famous rapper earned the record for the world's largest paradise cocktail, billed at 550 litres by Guinness World Records.

"We've spent the last week and a half getting this thing here," Shreve said.

"We had a buddy go get it over customs last night."

On Tuesday, the IPM was unsuccessful in their attempt to host the world's largest egg and spoon race.