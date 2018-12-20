Guilty pleas in 2016 west Windsor murder of man who was bound and beaten

Two people have pleaded guilty after a west Windsor murder from 2016.

Melissa Luyten pleaded guilty to unlawful confinement and was sentenced to four years in prison.

Walter Smith pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact and was sentenced to 974 days in prison.

The victim was found Oct. 19, 2016 in a Mill Street apartment and allegedly held overnight. He was found beaten and with his hands bound and died in hospital.

Murder charges were originally laid against one Windsor resident and an arrest warrant was issued for four others.

A sixth suspect was arrested and charged September 2017.