It's a place where they had a huge break as a band. Now, Canadian rock legends Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings are kicking off a North American tour called Together Again, Live in Concert, in Windsor, Ont.

The two have graced stages all over the world, together in The Guess Who, and separately in Bachman-Turner Overdrive and as solo acts. They were behind hits such as American Woman, These Eyes, Takin' Care of Business and Your Back Yard.

"Windsor is very special for us because CKLW broke our first big, huge record," said Cummings. "These Eyes really kind of got its start in Windsor, and then spilled over into Detroit."

Bachman told CBC's Windsor Morning that it was a song that no one else would play, until longtime CKLW music director Rosalie Trombley picked it as a hit.

It's going to be record perfect. It's going to be like you imagine it. - Randy Bachman

"She believed in the record," said Cummings. "And I think you know that was part of what changed our lives because These Eyes was a monstrous record and is still getting played. But that's where it all started."

"Nobody would play These Eyes in Canada.... Rosalie had it as her 'pick to click,'" said Bachman.

Trombley was known as someone who launched many music careers in the '60s and '70s. Her son, Tim Trombley, is the entertainment director at Caesars Windsor.

"My manager called me and he said 'There's word out about you and Burton doing a tour and and Tim Trombley called and offered so you guys can rehearse at the casino here if you want,' And I said 'Are we playing a gig there?' He said 'Well I never thought of that,'" said Bachman, explaining how the tour landed in Windsor first.

Tap the player to listen to Bachman and Cummings' full interview on Windsor Morning:

Guess Who's coming to Windsor? Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman are going on tour together and it's starting right here. We hear from a pair of Canada's most successful artists about some of their favourite songs and why they're touring together. 11:08

Bachman and Cummings will hit the stage at Caesars Windsor on June 11.

"We're going to have basically 38, 39, 40 hit songs that were mine and Burton's and The Guess Who's and [Bachman-Turner Overdrive's], all played like Burton said with a great band," said Bachman.

"We've been playing together. We're not strangers, me and Burton and the band, and we've done all kind of shows together through the years, so it's going to be record perfect. It's going to be like you imagine it."