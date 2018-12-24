Windsor police arrest man in connection to series of indecent acts
A few weeks after Windsor police issued arrest warrants for the suspect, he was arrested on Christmas Eve.
Windsor police have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection to a series of indecent act cases on Christmas Eve.
Police released his photo a few weeks ago. On Monday at about 12:30 p.m., police arrested him in the area of Goyeau Street and University Avenue.
The suspect was wanted for a number of cases around the city.
In one incident, a teenager was inappropriately touched at Willistead Park in November. Another incident saw the man expose himself to a female employee at a business on the 4700 block of Tecumseh Road East.
The man is charged with sexual assault and two counts of performing an indecent act.