Windsor police arrest man in connection to series of indecent acts

Windsor police have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection to a series of indecent act cases on Christmas Eve.

The man has ties to Windsor and the Waterloo regional area.

Police released his photo a few weeks ago. On Monday at about 12:30 p.m., police arrested him in the area of Goyeau Street and University Avenue.

The suspect was wanted for a number of cases around the city.

In one incident, a teenager was inappropriately touched at Willistead Park in November. Another incident saw the man expose himself to a female employee at a business on the 4700 block of Tecumseh Road East.

The man is charged with sexual assault and two counts of performing an indecent act.

