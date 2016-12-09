Eating healthy on a budget starts with knowing how to shop

Data presented to the Windsor Essex County Health unit last week showed it costs $211 per week to feed a family of four with healthy food.

For Rafe Hanna, a chef at the Unemployed Help Centre, even that might be more than what some families can afford — and he feeds his family of three on about $150 per week.

"I choose humble ingredients," said Hanna. "My wife, she uses the app for price matching. I buy a whole chicken and break it down for myself."

By humble ingredients, Hannah is talking about celery, carrots, onions and potatoes, along with dry pasta and canned corn or beans.

Hanna said the problem typically starts with not knowing where to shop.

"We have a lot of great places you can shop for vegetables and meats ... but it's time consuming," he said, adding that it's also time-consuming to properly prepare meals.

"Everybody is busy."

Listen to Rene Hanna talk about healthy eating on a budget with Windsor Morning host Tony Doucette:

Hanna points to kitchen appliances like slow cookers which can help you prepare healthy meals without having to stand over a stove and stir.

The Unemployed Help Centre holds workshops to teach people how to make meals for fewer than $15.