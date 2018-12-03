GreenON wraps up, some Windsor customers still without windows

Some customers of Certified Windows are still without the new windows they purchased, while others that had theirs installed are still waiting for their rebate from the GreenON program.

The provincial GreenON program wrapped up Nov. 30. Customers of Certified Windows say they agreed to buy new windows that never came.

One customer, Carla Sartori, had the windows installed but has not received her rebate.

"I'm out $3,500 and I have called them and called them. I've emailed them," she said.

The windows were put in early September.

Sartori said she was told by the company they were waiting to do the paperwork for GreenON, because they were just too busy. As the deadline neared, she feared she was going to lose out on that money, so she tried to submit it herself.

"I checked on the GreenON website and it has the application right there, so I filled out all the information which I had actually sent to Certified twice," Sartori said.

Customers allege the owner of Certified Windows still have not installed windows they paid for. Others say they are still waiting on rebates from installed windows. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

She had to submit before photos, which she said the company would not give her, so she had to reach out to her insurance company. They had taken photos of her home after getting some smoke damage from a neighbour house that caught fire.

After that she took her own after photos, then got some help from MPP Percy Hatfied.

"I went through Percy Hatfield's office and they had a whole bunch of them," she said. "I don't know how many, but quite a few people who were in the same situation as me."

A representative with Hatfield's office said he is dealing with the minister's office to see if the forms can be submitted.

The Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks deals with the GreenON program.

Owner of Certified Windows, Craig O'Brien spoke with CBC News through social media.

He said he was submitting about 50 applications on Nov. 30, including Sartori's. She said she got a confirmation email that it was submitted, but that it was missing information and had to contact GreenON.

'Everyone came out'

Last month, Certified Windows had stated on a sign on their office door that "due to GreenON not providing a reasonable amount of time to satisfy our customer contracts, our office is forced to remain closed until workable and reasonable solutions are announced."

However, other window companies said they had no problems with the GreenON program. George Warren, president of Centennial Windows & Door said he had a few issues at the start of the program, but soon it was easy to deal with.

"They were wonderful to work with on a daily basis and were helped coach Centennial all along the way," he said.

George Warren, president of Centennial Windows & Doors said his company processed more than 800 applications for the GreenON program without difficulty. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Warren said he makes sure to take only the work his company will be able to complete. He also kept close watch once the Progressive Conservatives took office.

"The new government going in was communicating daily that they were going to cancel this thing," said Warren.

The GreenON program was very good for business, according to Warren. People could get up to $5,000 for windows and doors, so he saw more customers come his way.

"Everyone came out. It was like, 'I'm getting a free window,'" Warren said. The business saw more than 800 customers, at least in part to the rebate offered through GreenON.

"Everything is completed and installed and we're going to have hundreds and hundreds of happy Centennial customers when they get their rebate cheque."