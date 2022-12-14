Lakeshore takes another step toward making it harder to build large-scale greenhouses

Lakeshore is set to implement stronger laws that its mayor says will lessen the potential impact of large-scale greenhouses on residents.

Council voted Tuesday evening to move ahead with changing local planning laws early next year. Those changes would deter large-scale greenhouse developments by removing them as a permitted use in the zoning bylaw. It would also force those building them to follow a site plan that restricts their design and appearance.

"As a council, we know we are limited in our ability to stop greenhouses altogether," Mayor Tracey Bailey said in a Tuesday night media release.

"This approach will give us the tools to limit the negative impact of these developments while ensuring they contribute to Lakeshore's long-term sustainability."

Under the new rules, council would have greater control over landscaping and screening of new greenhouses, how the buildings are arranged, traffic, housing for workers and setbacks from the road.

Outright ban wanted, but avoided

Bailey says a lot of people wanted to see an outright ban on large greenhouse operations in the community, including most of council.

"Speaking with residents, but also what I see with greenhouses in Leamington and Kingsville, I do not see anything good," said Coun. John Kerr, who supported an outright ban.

"I don't see where the workers are going to be. I don't see where we're getting the money to fix the roads that are going to be changed."

Tomato greenhouses in Leamington, Ontario. (Colin Côté-Paulette/Radio-Canada)

Several councillors indicated they'd prefer a ban, but feared the municipality could face legal challenges — including from the provincial and federal government — which would overturn their choice.

"It would cost the municipality a few $100,000 in legal fees to be able to manage it, and we'd have a low chance of success," said Bailey.

The municipality currently has a bylaw in place that expires March 9, and fears that pursuing an outright ban — and having that potentially overturned — would leave Lakeshore with no mechanism to mitigate any impacts of large-scale greenhouses.

The option chosen by council calls for any developer of a large-scale greenhouse to reach a site-plan agreement with the municipality, which could include restrictions on things such as light and odour emissions.

The move follows three years of public input, including an event earlier this year where residents said they worried about impacts such as light pollution.

The proposed changes council approved last night would mean the public could consult on all potential greenhouse developments. Greenhouses also wouldn't be permitted "as-of-right," meaning a property owner wouldn't have an automatic right to build one.

Town staff will come back with the proposed changes early next year. Bailey says the public can weigh in again then.

"This is the next step in the process, and we look forward to continuing to hear from members of our communities as the proposed amendments are brought back to council for consideration," she said.

The town will also write to the province about its concerns around greenhouses.