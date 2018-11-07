Unifor negotiating first contract for Windsor outsourced garbage collectors

Unifor is negotiating its first contract with garbage collection workers with Green Life Environmental Services (GFL), a company the City of Windsor hired eight years ago.

In the event that GFL workers go on strike, the city would expect GFL to fulfil its obligation to collect garbage anyway.

And one possible scenario would see replacement workers being brought in to do the work, which is something that concerns Unifor Local 444 3rd vice president Doug Boughner.

"Hopefully we don't get to that," he said.

"Look, the city put themselves in this position. They had their garbage people. They outsourced their garbage people and this all part of the process. The city is at fault if anything happens," he said, then adding that a strike is unlikely at this point.

"Our intention is not to go on strike. Our intention is to get a deal with this company and build a relationship with them," he said.

According to Doug Boughner, 3rd vice president for Unifor Local 444, any labour action that happens will fall on the city, because they were the ones to outsource garbage collection. (Dale Molnar CBC News)

The workers approached Unifor to become members, after voting 72 per cent in favour of certification last May.

Boughner said the workers want wage improvements. They currently earn between $16 and $21 an hour.

They also want "a better relationship with their employer," he said, as "it's a tough place to work."

The two sides have met three times since September.

The union filed a no board report on Oct. 22 and under current provincial labour legislation, must wait 45 days from that point to set a strike deadline. Boughner said they have not yet held a strike vote.

There are 44 Green for Life Environmental Services employees who joined Unifor Local 444 last May. (Dale Molnar CBC News)

GFL was contracted to provide garbage pickup until 2024.

There are provisions in the contract for increases, but city CAO Onorio Colucci said GFL must stick to the agreed costs — union contract or no union contract.

"There shouldn't be any impact through 2024, then if there's some increased costs potentially we'll have to see. But we're always looking to give the taxpayers the best bang for their buck," said Colucci, adding the garbage contract will be put out to tender once the contract with GFL expires.

The city has saved more than $4 million since outsourcing garbage collection eight years ago. It pays GFL $69 per tonne for solid waste collection and $142,000 a month for recyclables.

GFL has not responded to requests for an interview.