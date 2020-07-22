Elementary teachers and Greater Essex school board strike tentative deal

After nearly a year without a contract, members of the local elementary teachers' union have reached a tentative deal with the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB).

The Greater Essex Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario reached a temporary agreement Tuesday with the school board that covers staffing issues and working conditions, according to local union president Mario Spagnuolo.

"The agreement that was reached, I believe is good for public education, it's good for teachers and its good for students and it provides stability as we enter September 2020 with the unpredictability of COVID-19," Spagnuolo said.

Since this is a local agreement, Spagnuolo said it covers local issues that affect the members in Greater Essex on a daily basis. He said he could not go into specific details of the agreement until it was sent to members.

Spagnuolo also wouldn't say if any details of the new agreement were related to COVID-19.

"[Our members] are happy to see that we have a deal and that this is behind them and we can now focus on the health and safety of students and staff," he said.

The Greater Essex teachers' union represents about 1,546 employees.

In January, about 1,600 elementary school teachers and roughly 400 occasional teachers with the Greater Essex County District School Board staged a one-day strike across 19 different locations in relation to the central union agreement. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

The local agreement comes after a central union agreement was reached at the end of April. Up until COVID-19 cancelled classes, rotating strikes had disrupted school for months as unions lobbied the government around issues including higher compensation, increased support for students with special needs, full-day kindergarten, adequate classroom sizes and better hiring practices.

The local agreement is subject to ratification by members of the local teachers' union and the trustees of the school board. Ratification meetings are expected to take place over the coming months.

Spagnuolo said a meeting will be held in August with the collective bargaining committee and the details of the agreement will be sent to members in September.

By Sept. 30, Spagnuolo said the union hopes to ratify the agreement.

"I think our members will be satisfied once they see the details," he said.