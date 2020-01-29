Greater Essex elementary, occasional teachers hold one-day strike as ETFO resumes bargaining with province

Approximately 1,600 elementary school and 400 occasional teachers across the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) held a one-day strike on Wednesday, as the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) resumed bargaining with Ontario's Progressive Conservative (PC) government.

Members of the Greater Essex ETFO, as well as members of the Greater Essex County Occasionals (GECO), held strikes in three shifts at 19 different locations across the region.

Annamarie Pouti-Fletcher, an elementary school teacher at Queen Victoria Public School in Windsor, said she was cautiously optimistic about the resumed talks between the province's elementary school teachers' union and the provincial government.

"I'm encouraged that the government has returned to the table, because I feel that's where we need to have our voices heard," she said. "Our negotiations are a way to get a fair deal."

This is the second week in a row that ETFO members have held rotating strikes across Ontario, in an attempt to force the government to increase support for students with special needs, preserve full-day kindergarten and introduce better hiring practices.

Annamarie Pouti-Fletcher is an elementary school teacher at Queen Victoria Public School in Windsor, Ont. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

In addition to the Greater Essex County District School Board, ETFO members in Upper Canada, Limestone and Near North also held strikes on Wednesday.

Adelina Cecchin, president of the Greater Essex ETFO, acknowledged that students have missed class as a result of the strike.

"But we have to think about this long-term, in terms of the impact that these cuts are going to have on students, around class size — especially the violence that's happening — [and] the lack of adequate funding for our [students with special needs]," she said.

Adelina Cecchin is the president of the Greater Essex ETFO. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"For me, that's a long-term impact … and this one-day [strike] is really about saying, 'Let's get to the table to address these issues,' so that this quality education that's needed on a daily basis, yearly, can continue."

Sharon Ciebin, president of GECO, said occasional teachers want "to increase some of the supports that are in the schools."

"It's difficult enough when a teacher is in that classroom and knows the kids, but an occasional teachers walks in, doesn't know any of the kids and all of their special needs," Ciebin said, adding that her organization also hopes for fair hiring practices that will allow occasional teachers to sign full-time contracts.

Sharon Cieben is the president of the Greater Essex County Occasionals union, which represents the region's occasional teachers. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

On Monday, Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce said teacher union leaders "once again are breaking their promise to parents as they proceed with a full one-day withdrawal of services, province-wide."

"Repeated escalation at the expense of our students, to advance higher compensation, higher wages, and even more generous benefits, is unacceptable for parents and students in our province," he said, in the same statement. "We firmly believe students should be in class, which is why we continue to stand ready to negotiate to reach a deal Ontario students deserve."

If no deal is reached between the ETFO and the province, the teachers' union plans on holding weekly province-wide strikes.

A Feb. 6 strike has already been announced.

GECDSB elementary schools and the John McGivney Children's Centre could also be closed on Feb. 7.

The Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board also announced a strike across region elementary and secondary schools on Feb. 4.

Education workers with French public and French Catholic schools are currently engaged in a work-to-rule job action.