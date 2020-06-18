The Greater Essex County District School Board is going to work on a policy aimed at tackling racism, specifically to support students who identify as Black, or Indigenous and people of colour.

Sarah Cipkar is the public school board trustee who brought forward the motion which passed on Tuesday. She said that in light of the anti-Black racism protests happening all over the world, now is a good time to look at the public board's current guidelines.

"I noticed we didn't have any policy specifically to do with anti-Black racism, anti-Indigenous racism and I just felt that although we do have strong policies on equity, inclusion, a human rights policy — I still felt the call in this moment is to do all that we can and do our due diligence.

Donte Turner's daughter goes to the school he once attended — W.F. Herman Academy — and said it's a good thing the "long-overdue" policy is being developed.

I seriously believe hey have to incorporate Black history. The history they talk about right now, I don't understand why they have that. Black and Indigenous history is left out, - Donte Turner, parent

"I experienced things in the school board. My daughter has experienced some things. And it's tough," said Turner.

"I think there will be some backlash with some people who do not understand why they are doing this — I'm assuming they are people who are not on the receiving end of why they are doing this — but I think it's a good thing for the future of these kids like my daughter."

Donte Turner's daughter has experienced racism at her school Herman Academy. He says this policy is "long overdue" and hopes it incorporates the teaching of Black and Indigenous histories. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Turner said his daughter has been on the receiving end of anti-Black racism, when a teacher suggested to other students they should not associate with their Black peers. A teammate on her volleyball team had also made a similar remark in the past, suggesting the team should not be associated with Black players.

It's surprising to encounter that sort of racism at a school that has become so diverse, said Turner.

"I do hear grumblings within the city that it's a horrible school and I think they're saying it's a horrible school because it's mixed," he said.

He said the policy should include an educational aspect.

"I seriously believe they have to incorporate Black history. The history they talk about right now, I don't understand why they have that. Black and Indigenous history is left out," he said.

"Having a history class that incorporates minorities would be huge."

School board trustee Sarah Cipkar, who brought the motion forward, said the policy will be developed by consulting with minority groups. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Cipkar said the policy will be developed by consulting with minority groups and specifically look at systemic racism, representation among teachers, and good relationships with the community including law enforcement.

The public board's anti-racism policy is expected to be crafted from now until October and be presented to the board in the new year to be approved.