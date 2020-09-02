The Greater Essex County District School Board has announced that the staggered start to the school year will be organized by student last name for elementary students.

When primary school students return on Sept. 10, only students in Grades 1 through 8 with the last names that start with the letter A through L will be in class that Thursday. They are referred to as Group 1 by the board.

On Friday, Sept. 11, students in Grades 1 through 8 with last names that start with the letter M through Z will be in class. They are considered Group 2 by the board.

On Monday, Sept. 14, junior and senior kindergarteners are added to the mix for Group 1, meaning all students from junior kindergarten to Grade 8 — with last names A through L — will be in class.

On Monday, Sept 15, junior and senior kindergarteners are added to Group 2, so all students from junior kindergarten to Grade 8 — with last names M through Z — will be in class.

All elementary-age students who are registered for in-class learning, regardless of last name, are scheduled to be in school as of Wednesday, Sept. 16.

The board had previously announced secondary students would be separated into grade-specific cohorts.

Catholic board staggered start is by grade

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board is arranging its elementary return to school by grade.

It said families of junior kindergarten students will be given staggered start dates beginning the week of Sept. 14, with the goal of having a few JK students each day until all can join the week of Sept. 21.

Families will be contacted by their school about individual start dates for junior kindergartners, the board said in its Back to School Guidelines for parents.

(Submitted by: Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board)

The first day of orientation for secondary students with special needs will be Tuesday, Sept. 8, and orientation days will continue for this group, called Cohort C, through Friday, Sept. 11.

Secondary students in Cohort A will start in-person school Sept. 10. The first day of in-class learning for Cohort B will be Sept. 11.