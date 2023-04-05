Why the Windsor-Essex public school board is conducting a student census

The Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) is conducting a month-long student census.

It is the GECDSB's first student census and, according to a media release, the board hopes it will contribute to its ongoing equity action plan. The survey is being conducted between April 11 and May 12, 2023.

Josh Canty is the school board's superintendent of education, student success, alternative education and equity.

He said these kinds of surveys are mandatory, but will help to give the board a better idea of who comprises their student population.

"We are excited to understand who they are and know them better."

Participation

Recently, the nearby Lambton Kent District Schoolboard (LKDSB) released data from its own census, which was conducted in 2022.

But it became hard to draw many conclusions from the data due to a low participation rate among the student body.

The LKDSB noted that 34.3 per cent of the secondary student body participated in the survey, while only 5.3 per cent of eligible elementary students took part.

The elementary portion of this census was conducted with parents/guardians standing in for younger pupils.

Superintendent Josh Canty says the board is excited to get to know its student body better through the survey. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Similarly, Canty said parents/guardians can complete the census on their children's behalf, but are being encouraged to also answer the questions with students.

"Parents from JK to Grade 8 can do the census for their children at home, or with their children at home."

Consultation

Canty is hoping for a high participation in the census among GECDSB students. The board consulted with numerous stakeholders in creating the survey.

"Groups that we reached out to for consultation before posting the census included parent councils, student councils, our union groups, our 2SLGBTQIA+ community, the principal council, the dismantling anti-Black racism committee, the Indigenous education advisory committee, the special education advisory committee, the newcomer's centre, our Mennonite community, among others."

In addition, Canty said, secondary students have the option to opt out of sensitive questions. Provisions will also be provided in cases where English is not a first language, or for families who have limited access to technology.