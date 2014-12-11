Officials in US predicting water level surge in Lake Erie

Government officials in the U.S. are predicting water levels will surge to record highs in some parts of the Great Lakes over the next six months.

Yesterday the U-S Army Corps of Engineers released a report saying the lakes have been rising steadily for several years and are getting an extra boost as winter's melting snow mingles with recent heavy rainfall.

The weekly water level forecast, issued May 3, 2019, expects the southern portions of the Great Lakes Basin to receive up to two inches (five centimetres) of rain this week. The average water level for Lake Erie is 10 inches (25.4 centimetres) higher than normal.

The report says levels on Lake Superior and Lake Erie are expected to break records set decades ago.

Records are not predicted for Lakes Michigan, Huron and Ontario, but the Army Core is still calling for a sharp rise in water levels.