Leamington greenhouse worker dies by electrocution
Ministry of Labour is investigating a case where a worker at a Leamington greenhouse was electrocuted.
Ministry of Labour says they have assigned an inspector to investigate
A 29-year-old man was electrocuted Monday morning at a Leamington greenhouse.
Emergency responders were called to Great Lakes Greenhouse Inc., in the 800 block of Road 4, police say.
The Ministry of Labour says the worker was working on an electrical panel before he was electrocuted.
He was sent to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The ministry has assigned an investigator to the case.